 »   »   » Oh No! 2.O’s Release Pushed To April 13?

The much awaited and anticipated flick of Indian cinema, 2.O, directed by Shankar is the talk of the town. The audio of the movie was unveiled in Dubai last Friday and the movie was said to hit screens on January 25, 2018 on the occasion of Republic day. However, the makers of the movie have different plans now and the movie is all set to shift its release from January to April.

Well, this might come in as a bitter disappointment to all the Thalaiva fans, but wait, the rumoured decision by the 2.O team might seem to be justified. It is reported that some portion of VFX work is yet to be completed and the team would require a time frame of 2-3 months to complete the said activity. There would be no room for negotiation in terms of quality, especially for a technically rich movie like 2.O under a perseverant director like Shankar.

On the other hand, the industry insiders also opined that the postponement of the movie's release could be a calculated strategy by the team. Though the Republic Day weekend offers a 4-day swing at the box office, it could also restrict the movie's chances of making it colossal as January is not the best of seasons. April would be ideal as it would be the season of summer which is indeed a happy season of holidays for school goers. This indeed would result in family audience thronging towards theatres across the country.

It is said that the movie for now, will release on Tamil New Year's eve, i.e., 13th April. Rajinikanth has had some memorable moments when his previous flicks were released on the said occasion. It is also worthwhile to recollect the fact that the sensation of Indian cinema, Baahubali 2 was also released in the month of April last year.

Now that 2.O, is said to be pushed to April, one wonders when Rajini's Kaala, gets to see the light of release as Kaala was supposed to be released in the same month.

Will Kaala release in a non-festive season like Kabali or book its berth during Vinayagar Chaturthi or Deepavali? However, one thing is assured that the Superstar will have 2 releases next year which will be a wholesome treat for the actor's fans.