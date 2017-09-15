 »   »   » Attention Oviya Fans! Here Are Some Interesting Updates On Her Upcoming Projects

The recent heartthrob of Tamil Nadu youngsters is a Kerala born actress who has acted in a handful Tamil movies as well. But it was a brief span of 40-odd days on a reality show which fetched her such immense craze and stardom.

Meet Oviya, a former contestant of Bigg Boss reality TV show. Oviya, a straight-forward personality who calls a spade a spade and doesn't really get into the political game unlike other housemates swept the audience by her charm, dance moves and positive attitude.

Though the contestant walked out of the show on the 41st day, she is still the hot favourite for all Bigg Boss fans. Oviya's popularity is such that a series of memes, videos etc., were made in favour of her showcasing the love and affection on the young actress which no other housemates had or still have received such adulation.

Not to forget the fact that an arousal of constant applause and appreciation in favour of Oviya, was a usual during weekend episodes. This not only indicates the popularity of the show, but has also left the other housemates flabbergasted.

Post quitting the show, Oviya made a 10-minute-long selfie video which has garnered a staggering 1.2M views. Her twitter page where the actress has just made two tweets, the responses are phenomenal.

Both her tweets have fetched over 10k comments, 17k retweets and over 68k favourites which is humongous for any twitter user who has as less followers as 285k.

But fans of Oviya are as well disappointed for not being able to witness their bubbly girl via any medium. But here comes an early update which might come in as a cool breeze for the former.

She is reportedly being roped in for an adult comedy flick with Gautham Karthik which is being named as Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. The movie will be directed by Santhosh Jayakumar and bankrolled by Thangaraj under his banner, Blue Ghost.

Interestingly the same combination of actor-director-producer trio have worked on Hara Hara Mahadevaki, which happens to be another adult comedy venture awaiting its release. The confirmation was given by the movie's director Santhosh, during the audio launch event of Hara Hara Mahadevaki.

Along with this flick, Oviya is busy canning her portions of sequences for upcoming movies such as Bhogi & Silukkuvarupatti Singam in Tamil and Idi Naa Love Story in Telugu.