 »   »   » Rajinikanth Birthday Special: Kaala Poster Takes The Social Media By Storm!

Thalaiva, as Rajinikanth is fondly called by the audiences, is celebrating his birthday today (December 12, 2017). The biggest ever superstar of Indian cinema has a couple of big movie releases in the pipeline and his fans and the entire movie audiences are eagerly awaiting for the grand release of his movies.

One among those movies is Kaala, which marks the second association of Rajinikanth and popular film-maker Pa.Ranjith. Initially, the makers had come up with a couple of posters of the movie, which became a sensation in the online circuits. Now, on the birthday of Rajinikanth, the makers of Kaala have given a big surprise to all of his fans. Keep scrolling down to know more..

