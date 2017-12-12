 »   »   » Rajinikanth Birthday Special: Kaala Poster Takes The Social Media By Storm!

Thalaiva, as Rajinikanth is fondly called by the audiences, is celebrating his birthday today (December 12, 2017). The biggest ever superstar of Indian cinema has a couple of big movie releases in the pipeline and his fans and the entire movie audiences are eagerly awaiting for the grand release of his movies.
One among those movies is Kaala, which marks the second association of Rajinikanth and popular film-maker Pa.Ranjith. Initially, the makers had come up with a couple of posters of the movie, which became a sensation in the online circuits. Now, on the birthday of Rajinikanth, the makers of Kaala have given a big surprise to all of his fans. Keep scrolling down to know more..
The New Poster Of Kaala..
The makers of Kaala have released the new poster of the movie, wishing the superstar a very happy birthday. The poster that features an intense and fierce looking Rajinikanth in it has emerged as a perfect treat for all Rajinikanth fans.
A Big Hit On Social Media
Actor Dhanush, who is producing the film under the banner Wunderbar films released the poster through social media at 12 am. Since then, the new poster of Kaala has been the talk of the town and has taken the social media by storm.
Nearing Its Completion
In the new poster, it has been mentioned that Kaala is nearing its completion. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release Kaala in the first half of 2018 itself.
More About Kaala..
The makers of the film have remained tight lipped about the storyline of Kaala Karikalan. According to the reports, the story of the film is set in the land of Mumbai. Apart from Rajinikanth, Kaala Karikalan also features Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakkani, Sampath etc., in important roles.