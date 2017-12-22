 »   »   » Rajinikanth Fans Can Rejoice! Thalaivar Ready To Meet Them

A real good news has come for the fans of Thalaiva Rajinikanth. The genial superstar known for his down to earth ways is getting ready to meet his adoring fans. According to reports the peerless superstar is getting ready to give his innumerable fans a chance to meet up with him. It is heard that the 2.O actor has decided to meet his fans from the very next day after the Christmas.
Emerging reports suggest that the legend is planning to meet around one thousand fans per day and would be magnanimous enough to have photo sessions with them. Last time Rajinikanth gave such a chance to his legion of fans was during May this year. Thousands had made use of that golden opportunity to fulfill their ambition to spend time with their idol.
It is heard that the location for the meeting has been fixed and that most likely the meeting will take place at the famous Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam at Kodambakkam, Chennai.The tete-a-tete with fans is likely to be an extended one and if reports are to be believed the superstar will be available till the fag end of this year, that is December 31.
Rajinikanth, The Incomparable Star!
Rajinikanth has no peers, not just in Tamil or Indian cinema but even world cinema. No other actor can conjure up such magic on screen with effortless ease.
The actor in his mid sixties is currently engaged in his what is likely to be the biggest film ever in Indian film history. 2.O, the sequel to the all time blockbuster Enthiran. Directed by the biggest showman in Indian cinema, 2.O is gearing up for a massive 2018 release.
Kabali And Lingaa
The last two big ticket projects of Rajinikanth the Pa Renjith directed Kabali and the K. S. Ravikumar directed Lingaa were lukewarmly received by fans and film buffs. Therefore the release of 2.O is eagerly expected by one and all.
2.O
Shankar's mighty project 2.O has been in the news for a long time. It was in the news right from the day it was announced couple of years ago. Each stage of the film's progress was celebrated with much fanfare.
The film was originally set to arrive in cinemas this year on Diwali, was later postponed to December 2017. But after that it was once again deferred a month further to January, in order to allow more time for post-production.
But after many postponements and plethora of announcements the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar mega movie now has an official releasing date of April 2018. It remains to be seen if this science fiction thriller has another postponement on the anvil.
Lyca Productions the producers of this multi-crore project has announced that the release date of the 3D sci-fi film, which is touted as the most expensive film not just in India, but across Asia, has been pushed further. Now it has again resulted in confusion regarding its release. It seems that the best option for the fans is to wait for the release and not pay heed to speculations.
Post Production Of 2.O
The movie, which also features the ravishing Amy Jackson as the female lead, is currently in post production. The Oscar-winning composer, the Mozart of Madras AR Rahman, has scored the music for the project, which is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.
2.O Teaser
There's been an unprecedented buzz for superstar Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated sci-fi, thriller, 2.O ever since it was announced.
Now it looks like that amidst the disappointment of postponement there is a silver lining after all. Though the makers could not meet the previous January deadline, we hear that they have planned to release the teaser of the film on January 26, as a Republic day gift.
Directed by S Shankar, the film is touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever made, on a budget of Rs 450 Crores. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, 2.O will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Arabic languages simultaneously.