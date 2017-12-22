 »   »   » Rajinikanth Fans Can Rejoice! Thalaivar Ready To Meet Them

A real good news has come for the fans of Thalaiva Rajinikanth. The genial superstar known for his down to earth ways is getting ready to meet his adoring fans. According to reports the peerless superstar is getting ready to give his innumerable fans a chance to meet up with him. It is heard that the 2.O actor has decided to meet his fans from the very next day after the Christmas.

Emerging reports suggest that the legend is planning to meet around one thousand fans per day and would be magnanimous enough to have photo sessions with them. Last time Rajinikanth gave such a chance to his legion of fans was during May this year. Thousands had made use of that golden opportunity to fulfill their ambition to spend time with their idol.

It is heard that the location for the meeting has been fixed and that most likely the meeting will take place at the famous Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam at Kodambakkam, Chennai.The tete-a-tete with fans is likely to be an extended one and if reports are to be believed the superstar will be available till the fag end of this year, that is December 31.