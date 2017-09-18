 »   »   » Rajinikanth's Kaala Overtakes Kabali!

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has wrapped up his portions for the much-awaited magnum opus, 2.O, is busy canning his portions for his subsequent flick, Kaala, under Pa. Ranjith's direction.

The actor-director duo has teamed up once again after the success of Kabali for yet another gangster-based flick, but this time the film is based out of Mumbai.



Rajinikanth will once again be seen playing his age much similar to his previous outing, Kabali, and shooting of the movie is proceeding at a brisk pace. The movie is said to be filled with a lot of political punchlines and references where Rajini will be seen as a do-gooder of his community.



The interesting updates from the sources are that the team of Kaala has already completed 70 percent of the shooting and the complete wrap-up is expected by the end of November.



Kabali, which was wrapped up at a record time, considering the magnitude of the movie and past schedules of Rajini's movies, now has been sidelined by Kaala which will draw its curtains much sooner.



Sources also confirm the fact that the superstar would be mouthing a lot of fierce punches in Tamil and quite a handful of dialogues in Hindi and Marathi too, to add and spice up the local flavour.



Also, the sentiment and emotional saga will not be as deep as it was in Kabali and the movie would cater to the mass audience more, in general.

A recent scene, involving Rajinikanth attacking police officers with a wooden log as part of a scuffle, was being canned as per the rumours.



Though the first schedule was shot in the slums of Dharavi, the team decided not to continue in the said location for their subsequent schedules, as it was hectic for them to manage the crowd. Hence, the makers of Kaala then decide to erect the set of Dharavi slum in EVP Studio, which is based in Chennai.



The Tamil-Hindi bilingual flick will also be dubbed in Telugu and the movie is slated for April 14, 2018 release, an auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year. The movie features Huma Qureshi, Pankaj Tripathi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani in the lead.



Kabali's music director Santhosh Narayanan would once again be composing music for the movie while Murali G would be cranking the camera.



National award winner, Sreekar Prasad, is handling the editing department, while the project is being bankrolled by the superstar's son-in-law himself, Dhanush, under his Wunderbar Films.



With 2.O all set to hit screens on 25th January 2018 and Kaala in April of the same year, movie fans in general and Rajinikanth fans, in particular, are in for a double bonanza.