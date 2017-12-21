 »   »   » Sai Pallavi To Be Suriya's Heroine

Actress Sai Pallavi is taking giant strides in her young career. The actress with striking but unconventional looks, is gearing up to be the heroine of superstar Suriya in his 36th movie, which is on the anvil.

The movie will be produced by Dream Warriors Pictures and it is Selvaraghavan, who will be at the helm of affairs as the director. The shooting is scheduled to commence in early 2018.

It is expected to hit the floors after the release of the hugely expected Thaana Serndha Koottam on Pongal day. Suriya fans are harbouring high expectations on their favourite star's big ticket Pongal release.

Sai Pallavi's casting as Suriya's heroine in Suriya 36 has been announced officially and this will be the biggest project for the Karu and Maari actress.