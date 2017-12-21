 »   »   » Sai Pallavi To Be Suriya's Heroine

Actress Sai Pallavi is taking giant strides in her young career. The actress with striking but unconventional looks, is gearing up to be the heroine of superstar Suriya in his 36th movie, which is on the anvil.
The movie will be produced by Dream Warriors Pictures and it is Selvaraghavan, who will be at the helm of affairs as the director. The shooting is scheduled to commence in early 2018.
It is expected to hit the floors after the release of the hugely expected Thaana Serndha Koottam on Pongal day. Suriya fans are harbouring high expectations on their favourite star's big ticket Pongal release.
Sai Pallavi's casting as Suriya's heroine in Suriya 36 has been announced officially and this will be the biggest project for the Karu and Maari actress.
Selvaraghavan Project
Suriya 36 was announced sometime ago, and the most notable aspect of the project is the presence of the hugely talented and maverick film-maker Selvaraghavan at the helm as director.
During the announcement of the project Selvaraghavan had said that his project would not be a simple film, by any yardstick. He revealed that a lot of research has been put in before the project was finalised. Selvaraghavan will begin the shooting after his current Santhanam movie.
It is heard that Selvaraghavan handed over the bounded script to Suriya, and that the actor has really expressed his excitement after he read each and every page to give his nod.
Thaana Serndha Koottam
Suriya is gearing up for the release of his Pongal offering Thaana Serndha Koottam his 35 th film. Thaana Sendha Koottam is an heist comedy film directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja. The cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Saranya, Karthik, Ramyakrishnan, RJ Balaji etc.
Suriya who has had a sedate time of late in the box office, will be hoping to roar back into his top days with Thaana Serndha Koottam.
Sai Pallavi
Gorgeous actress Sai Pallavi is spreading her wings. The talented actress who caused a huge sensation with the blockbuster movie Premam which starred Richie actor Nivin Pauly is gearing up for the release of her first Tamil movie Karu.
The production house behind the film Lyca Productions recently tweeted an extremely exciting news about the film.
Karu From Feb 9
It is now official that viewers can catch Karu in theatres from February 9, 2018. Sai Pallavi is finally making her debut in a Tamil film with this and naturally fans are really excited.
Karu is directed by Vijay and the trailer of the film was unveiled by choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Deva, sometime ago. But the premise and the details regarding the film are still under the wraps. It seems that the film is likely to be a horror-thriller from the looks of it.
Naga Shourya is paired opposite Sai Pallavi in the film. The trailer of the movie begins by quoting the definition of abortion as the ‘expulsion of a foetus before it is able to survive independently'.
Sai Pallavi is seen apologising to her mother for a mistake she made. She pleads with her mom to not take ‘this step' and what she is talking about is not clear. It is not apparent what she is talking about. The trailer leaves tantalizing possibilities.
RJ Balaji’s Role In Karu
RJ Balaji plays a pivotal role in the movie that of a cop and he announces that ‘this is a cold-blooded murder'. The cop says that he will ensure a death sentence for the suspect, no matter how influential he is.
Much is happening in the trailer and at places they might even make you cringe if you connect the little girl to the definition of abortion.
The film is produced by Lyca Productions who are incidentally also producing the mighty Tamil film, the superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.O.