 »   »   » Selvaraghavan To Direct Suriya!

Director Selvaraghavan, who is awaiting the release of his long-delayed movie, Nenjam Marappathillai, has bagged a plump offer. Selva who is known for his intense and raw film-making style is often regarded high for his naturalistic approach and non-commercial aspects. The celebrated film-maker would be wielding the microphone for a Suriya movie.

In an exclusive interview to a certain web channel, Selva said, "Yes, I am used to making raw and intense films and do not like any compromise. In fact, none of my actors generally have a problem portraying the characters I sketch for them. But with Suriya sir, just like I am a fan of Kamal Haasan sir and Rajinikanth sir, the little fanboy in me would create moments that his fans would enjoy. That does not mean my style would go, but it is just that there would be some space for the fanboy to extract the kind of Suriya that this fanboy likes to see on screen."



The Kadhal Kondein director, who is a hardcore fan of Kamal Haasan and a staunch Rajinikanth admirer from the days of Baasha will be directing Suriya and might bring out certain Rajini-Kamal elements from Suriya.



Not long before, Selva gave his fans and the general audience a reason to rejoice when he confirmed through his Twitter account that a sequel to the highly acclaimed flick, Pudhupettai, would see some light, though no commitments on the timeliness were made by him.



In the meantime, the 42-year-old director is busy helming a movie named Mannavan Vanthanadi, starring Santhanam. The movie is slated for a December release.



We wish that the combo of Selva and Suriya is as successful as the combo of Selva and Dhanush.