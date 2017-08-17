 »   »   » Silambarasan & Gautham Vasudev Menon Collaborate For An Interesting Project!

Considered to be one of the best coming-of-age love stories, Vinnaithandi Varuvaya remains the most favourite movie, of the romantic genre, for many cinema buffs. GVM's writing, AR Rahman's music and Simbu-Trisha's excellent on-screen chemistry makes the movie a definite and looped watch.

The success of the movie paved way for a second venture of the same combination. Grouping of Gautham Menon, Silambarasan & AR Rahman resulted in Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. The movie failed to meet with the favourable results at the box office due to various factors. The first half of the movie, however, had the audience glued to their seats.

In an interesting development, the actor-director duo is seen to be joining hands for a third venture, which comes in as a big surprise following a few bitter episodes between GVM & STR.

Gautham Menon's long-standing wish of making an English movie catering to the Tamil audience finally seems to be coming true. The suave director had penned the thought long time back and had even shared the idea with his close friend & actor, Suriya.

However, Suriya was reluctant to the whole idea of making an English movie in Tamil doubting its reception and performance at the box office.

Seems like things have materialised now with Simbu being part of Gautham's ambitious project. An elated STR took to Twitter and clarified that the movie will be made only in English and later would be dubbed in Tamil and other regional languages.

Simbu tweeted, "Regards to the rumors spreading about two versions are false. Only version which is English. Thanks @menongautham for penning the dialogues. The film will be dubbed in Tamil and other main regional languages. #SilambarasanTRFilm @santoshsivan @thisisysr @menongautham #Antony"- Sic

Going by the actor's tweet, it is inferred that the classic combination of Simbu and Yuvan Shankar Raja will be back to enthral the music lovers.

Hope the very first experiment and first-of-its-kind movie in the K-Town strikes gold and eventually leads to the making of many more movies with the same artistic sense.