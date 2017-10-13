 »   »   » Silambarasan's New Role Of Santhanam!

Simbarasan alias STR is one of the very few multifaceted, talented stars of Kollywood who works in various capacities, such as acting, dancing, writing, singing and directing. However, nothing is materialising for the young actor of late and everything he touches is turning out to be mere dust. But now Silambarasan is seizing the time and opportunity and will be donning a new role in the cinema industry.

Comedian Santhanam, who made his debut as an actor through STR's Manmadhan, after the gained attention from Lollu Sabha, attributes his success to STR. The upcoming movie of Santhanam, Sakka Podu Podu Raja, will see STR as the music director of the movie. Yes, you read it right, STR is now a music director.



Though he had composed and sung independent songs, he has never composed for a movie yet. With Santhanam's Sakka Podu Podu Raja, STR has turned himself into a music director and it was one of the most exciting news his fans and fellow folks could come across. The Vallavan actor also released a single, rendered by Anirudh Ravichander, called "Kalakku Machaan" and it was well received by fans and folk song lovers.



Though some initial considerations like, Anirudh Ravichander and Harris Jayaraj were doing rounds, Santhanam zeroed in on STR for the said role and had made an announcement through his Twitter account, "It's my godfather and wonderful human Simbu, who is going to compose music for the first time for 'Sakka Podu Podu Raja'."-Sic



The movie is being produced by VTV Ganesh while it is being helmed by Sethuraman. The movie stars Santhanam, Vaibhavi Shandilya and Vivek.



A grand audio launch is supposed to happen on November 14th in Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai. This is going to be STR's first audio release. Guess fans of STR would be ecstatic and on cloud 9.