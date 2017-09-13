 »   »   » Simbu In Mani Ratnam’s Star-studded Biggie!

Ace director, Mani Ratnam's upcoming biggie is getting even bigger and better with each passing day. The untitled movie, which will take off by next year, seems to be growing more and more on papers with a terrific cast. The recent update to boost the prospect of the movie is the inclusion of STR in the cast.

Trade expert, Ramesh Bala, excitedly announced on his twitter account about the development - "Jus In: #STR is signed as the lead for Dir #Maniratnam's next Multi-starrer project... Official announcement expected this evening.." - Sic

This comes in right after the confirmation given by Jyothika, who has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. The terrific casting consists of some highly talented actors who can give every penny's worth to the audience.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, Telugu heartthrob Nani, Aishwarya Rajesh and the chocolate boy of yesteryear and a menacing villain of this generation, Arvind Swamy, would be joining hands with Simbu and Jyothika.

According to certain rumours, Simbu, Arvind Swamy & Fahadh Faasil would be seen as gangsters while our macho man, Vijay Sethupathi would be reprising the role of a tough cop.

Speaking about the movie, an excited Aishwarya Rajesh exclaimed, "I'm thrilled. It's been my long time desire to work with Mani sir. I play one of the leads but I don't know with whom I will be paired yet."

The last time Mani Ratnam had such a giant star cast was when he made a racy and an engaging political potboiler, Aayutha Ezhuthu. The movie is still said to be the most favourite political movie for numerous youngsters.

On the flip side, both Mani and Simbu are in quest for a much needed break as Mani Ratnam's much anticipated flick, Kaatru Veliyidai, tanked at the box office and Simbu's Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangathavan was a colossal disaster.

Simbu, on the other hand, is all set to initiate his English film. Yuvan Shankar Raja would be composing music for the movie whilst Gautham Menon would be penning the dialogues.