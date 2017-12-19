 »   »   » Sivakarthikeyan, Fahadh Faasil & Mukesh Mehta Attend Velaikkaran Press Meet In Kerala!

Velaikkaran is all set to make a phenomenal entry to the theatres on December 22, 2017. The film, which has a huge buzz surrounding it, is expected to achieve a big success at the box office.

Importantly, Velaikkaran is all set to get a big release in Kerala. Sivakarthikeyan now enjoys a fan base of his own in the State, and importantly, Mollywood's own Fahadh Faasil is also a part of the cast list, which has made this film one among the most awaited films of the Malayalam film audiences, as well.



Yesterday, a press meet on Velaikkaran was held at Marriot Hotel, Kochi. Sivakarthikeyan, Fahadh Faasil and producer Mukesh Mehta were present for the function. The team opened about the movie and more during the media interaction.



Sivakarthikeyan, who spoke to the media was all praises for his co-star Fahadh Faasil and stated that he is indeed a great actor. He also had some good words for the way in which Fahdh Faasil handled the Tamil dialogues.



Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil opened up about the difficulties that he had with the Tamil dialogues and also opened up that he used to write down the Tamil dialogues in English.



Below is the video of the full press meet..



The film will hit the theatres in a couple of days of time and we would like to wish the team, all the very best..