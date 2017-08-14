 »   »   » Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran: First Teaser To Release Today

Velaikkaran, the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan starrer, is one of the most anticipated Tamil projects of the year. The much-awaited first teaser of the movie, which is produced by 24AM Studios, will be released at 6 PM, today (14th August).

The movie, which marks the first collaboration of Thani Oruvan director Mohan Raja with 24AM Studios, will feature Nayanthara in the female lead. Popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will make his Kollywood debut, as the lead antagonist of the movie.



The recently released official posters of Velaikkaran was widely accepted by the Tamil audiences. Expectations are riding high on the project, which deals with social issues. The movie, which is written by Mohan Raja himself, is the second production outing of 24AM Studios, after Remo.



Sivakarthikeyan essays the central character Arivu, while Fahadh Faasil appears in the role of Aadhi. Nayanthara will essay the role of Mrinalini, Arivu's lady love in the movie, which also features popular actress Sneha appears in a pivotal role.