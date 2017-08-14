 »   »   » Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran: First Teaser To Release Today

Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran: First Teaser To Release Today

Posted By: Staff
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Velaikkaran, the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan starrer, is one of the most anticipated Tamil projects of the year. The much-awaited first teaser of the movie, which is produced by 24AM Studios, will be released at 6 PM, today (14th August).

Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran: First Teaser To Release Today

The movie, which marks the first collaboration of Thani Oruvan director Mohan Raja with 24AM Studios, will feature Nayanthara in the female lead. Popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will make his Kollywood debut, as the lead antagonist of the movie.

The recently released official posters of Velaikkaran was widely accepted by the Tamil audiences. Expectations are riding high on the project, which deals with social issues. The movie, which is written by Mohan Raja himself, is the second production outing of 24AM Studios, after Remo.

Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran: First Teaser To Release Today

Sivakarthikeyan essays the central character Arivu, while Fahadh Faasil appears in the role of Aadhi. Nayanthara will essay the role of Mrinalini, Arivu's lady love in the movie, which also features popular actress Sneha appears in a pivotal role.

Story first published: Monday, August 14, 2017, 12:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Tamil Photos

Go to : Tamil Photos