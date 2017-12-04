 »   »   » HATS OFF! Sivakarthikeyan Takes A Bold Decision!

Sivakarthikeyan hasn't had a release in this year, so far but he is all set to give a grand treat for all the Tamil film audiences in the form of Velaikkaran, which will hit the theatres during the upcoming Christmas season.

The audio launch function of Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran, directed by Mohan Raja was held in Chennai on December 3, 2017. Sivakarthikeyan and the crew members of the film were present for the function.



Sivakarthikeyan, who spoke during the big occasion did come up with a rather bold decision. The popular actor stated that he has decided not to do any commercials, from now onwards. He stated that the reason behind such a bold step is one of the scenes in the film Velaikkaran. The actor added that he has to be responsible to the audiences an the ads in which he appears shouldn't mislead the audiences in any aspects.



Well, that indeed is a bold decision from Sivakarthikeyan and it definitely takes a lot of courage to say a big 'No' to commercials, which fetch a lot of revenue to celebrities.



Meamwhile, the actor is expected to give another big hit to Kollywood with Velaikkaran. The film, which also features Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara in the lead roles is expected to hit the theatres on December 22, 107. The film has its songs set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander.