 »   »   » I Don’t Mind Being Called Selfish: Suja Varunee

With less than 4 days to go for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil, Season 1, we are just left with 5 contestants as Suja Varunee got eliminated last Sunday.

Though critics and certain section of public had their own share of doubts about the reachability and connect of the show with the audience due to its pattern and culture, the reality show managed to garner great viewership and more than sizable TRPs.

Entering finale would be a dream of every contestant and one such contestant who dreamt of it big time was Suja Varunee. Suja, who entered the house mid-way as a wild card entrant became a butt to series of discussions, memes and criticism.

Initially, she was accused of imitating Oviya, when the former showcased herself as an innocent and child-like soul. Only after the audience and co-contestants untied the knot of her unsuccessful act, the Kidaari actress unveiled her true self and stuck to her game plan.

Two weeks ago, the 32-year-old actress was eliminated but instead was confined in a secret room for a day. It was after that moment where she was seen rubbing against the co-contestants causing more friction and thereby becoming the centre point of angst in the eyes of audience.

During the last week, there were a series of tasks conducted in the house and Suja managed to stay on top of the table with maximum number of points.

However, due to low vote turn out, she was in the danger side along with her close buddy, Ganesh Venkataraman. Snehan was seen to be playing a key role in saving one contestant by transferring his points to any one the contestants as he had already made his way clear to the finale. Snehan chose Ganesh and thereby making way for Suja to get eliminated out of the show.

The emotional and a passionate contestant shared her experience with the audience and Kamal Haasan. She was seen to be eventually happy about her overall experience.

Suja later took the opportunity to express her views on a social forum, "I would love to thank makkalin pradhinithi Dr.Kamal sir, and the whole bigg boss crew. I would mainly like to thank people who spared their precious time to troll me both in positive and motivating way. I took it sportive. I appreciate your effort. I really loved looking at those trolls and memes. Thank you for your kindness. Thank you for declaring me hardworking."

"It's a game show, and I don't mind being called selfish. I was myself, unlike people who act inside except for buddy and Harish. I already won the moment kamal sir encouraged me. That was the best moment at bigg boss. I'm going to work hard towards my success now. Excited to meet you guys again at the finale. Hope truth triumphs. Please vote carefully. Last but not least I would thank each and every one who voted for me." (Sic)