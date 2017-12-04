 »   »   » WOW! Sunny Leone To Make A Big Entry To Kollywood!

Sunny Leone have appeared only in Bollywood movies, so far, but the actress is quite popular in Southern parts of the country, as well. She enjoys a fan base of her own and the huge uproar that her recent visit to Kerala had created, stand as a testimony to that.

Interestingly, Sunny Leone has appeared in as many as 9 movies in lead roles and all of them have been in Bollywood. Even though, the actress has made special appearances in movies of the South Indian languages, she is yet to appear in a full-length role in a South Indian movie.

Now, according to the latest reports, Sunny Leone is all set to make a grand entry to Kollywood, with an upcoming bilingual movie. Keep scrolling down to know more about this upcoming project of Sunny Leone...