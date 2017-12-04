 »   »   » WOW! Sunny Leone To Make A Big Entry To Kollywood!

Sunny Leone have appeared only in Bollywood movies, so far, but the actress is quite popular in Southern parts of the country, as well. She enjoys a fan base of her own and the huge uproar that her recent visit to Kerala had created, stand as a testimony to that.
Interestingly, Sunny Leone has appeared in as many as 9 movies in lead roles and all of them have been in Bollywood. Even though, the actress has made special appearances in movies of the South Indian languages, she is yet to appear in a full-length role in a South Indian movie.
Now, according to the latest reports, Sunny Leone is all set to make a grand entry to Kollywood, with an upcoming bilingual movie. Keep scrolling down to know more about this upcoming project of Sunny Leone...
A Period Drama..
According to the reports, this upcoming film will be quite different from Sunny Leone's previous movies as this one will be a period drama. Reportedly, this upcoming war drama will be directed by VC Vadivudaiyan and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
More About The Project..
Reportedly, Sunny Leone has allotted 150 days for the film and it seems like this yet-to-be-titled venture will truly be a biggie. The actress is expected to undergo special training in horse riding and sword-fighting for the film. Popular actors Nasser and Navdeep will be seen essaying crucial roles in the film. CG and VFX works are expected to be of world standards in the film.
|
Sunny Leone About The Project..
Sunny Leone, who seems to be a lot excited about the project, took to Instagram to share a few words about her association with the project. She stated that her character in the film is a very strong one.
In South Indian Movies..
Earlier, the actress had appeared in short roles in some of the South Indian movies. She appeared in a song sequence in the Tamil movie Vada Curry (2014). Sunny Leone also appeared in Kannada movies like Luv U Alia, DK etc. Most recently she was seen in the Telugu movie PSV Garuda Vega, which had hit the theatres in the last month.