 »   »   » Sunny Leone's Tamil Movie Raises Expectations Amongst Fans!

Actress Sunny Leone is slowly but steadily entering uncharted territories. The ravishing siren is set to make her entry into the Tamil filmdom. The actress who has established herself in Bollywood is doing a Tamil film directed by V. C. Vadivudaiyan of Sowkarpettai fame, which has raised expectations amongst her fans and film buffs.
It has already been announced that this Tamil film has been titled Veeramadevi. Now adding to the interest surrounding the movie, Sunny Leone has released a video. The former adult actress speaks in Tamil for the very first time and she announces the title of the film, which is bound to generate a lot of enthusiasm amongst film lovers.
Interestingly, Sunny Leone is making her Tamil debut as a heroine in this Vadivudaiyan's film. Veeramadevi according to reports was a popular warrior who lived in the south many decades ago. And if emerging reports are true, the gorgeous actress has given a call sheet for a staggering 150 days. The actress who will be keen to establish her credentials as a bankable performer is putting in a lot of effort for the perfection of her character.
Sunny Leone will be getting trained in martial arts, sword fighting and horse riding by a trainer from Mumbai. The shooting is scheduled to start in January. The plans are afoot to shoot the film on a grandiose scale and grand sets will be constructed in the upcoming schedules.
Five Different Languages
This film will have about 70 minutes of CG work, which in itself will be a rarity and it is certain that the film will be a real biggie with a humongous budget. Veeramadevi is planned to be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Sunny's base in Bollywood helps the movie with a good head start, according to the makers.
The Director Vadivudaiyan
The director of the movie, Vadivudaiyan, says that Sunny Leone is pretty excited about the film. The actress, it may be noted, has never played the role of a warrior before in her career. Sunny will be enacting the role of a strong, independent woman in the film. Vadivudaiyan also said that the main reason Sunny Leone has signed up for the film is because of the weight of her character. The director believes that the role will be a challenging one for Sunny Leone.
Baahubali-like Movie
Vadivudaiyan played down comparisons with the recent Baahubali franchise. According to him it would not be fair to compare his upcoming film with a mega project like Baahubali. Veeramadevi will be produced by Ponse Stephen, and it will have the noted actor Navdeep playing the role of the antagonist.
Sunny Leone's Show Denied Permission
Meanwhile, the police have decided not to give permission for "Sunny Night", a New Year's Eve concert featuring actor Sunny Leone, amongst other artists, at Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru. According to latest reports, the police have cited security concerns as all police personnel would be deployed in various parts of the city to manage New Year's Eve celebrations.
Police Talk
According to the police, the organiser failed to get permission from the PWD, for erecting the stage and building makeshift parking arrangements, and BESCOM, for drawing electricity, apart from failing to mention the specifics of whether there is adequate space at the venue to accommodate the expected number of visitors.