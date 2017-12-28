 »   »   » Sunny Leone's Tamil Movie Raises Expectations Amongst Fans!

Actress Sunny Leone is slowly but steadily entering uncharted territories. The ravishing siren is set to make her entry into the Tamil filmdom. The actress who has established herself in Bollywood is doing a Tamil film directed by V. C. Vadivudaiyan of Sowkarpettai fame, which has raised expectations amongst her fans and film buffs.

It has already been announced that this Tamil film has been titled Veeramadevi. Now adding to the interest surrounding the movie, Sunny Leone has released a video. The former adult actress speaks in Tamil for the very first time and she announces the title of the film, which is bound to generate a lot of enthusiasm amongst film lovers.

Interestingly, Sunny Leone is making her Tamil debut as a heroine in this Vadivudaiyan's film. Veeramadevi according to reports was a popular warrior who lived in the south many decades ago. And if emerging reports are true, the gorgeous actress has given a call sheet for a staggering 150 days. The actress who will be keen to establish her credentials as a bankable performer is putting in a lot of effort for the perfection of her character.

Sunny Leone will be getting trained in martial arts, sword fighting and horse riding by a trainer from Mumbai. The shooting is scheduled to start in January. The plans are afoot to shoot the film on a grandiose scale and grand sets will be constructed in the upcoming schedules.