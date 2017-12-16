 »   »   » Superstar Rajinikanth Praises Mohanlal For His Astonishing Transformation For Odiyan!

Tamil acting legend and superstar Rajinikanth is no stranger to undergoing makeovers for his characters. Now Rajinikanth himself has praised Malayalam great Mohanlal for his jaw dropping transformation for his upcoming biggie Odiyan.

The third teaser of Odiyan film was released on December 13. The teaser featured actor Mohanlal in a never-seen-before avatar, which bowled over Rajinikanth. The incredible transformation that Mohanlal underwent for Odiyan was achieved after the actor managed to shed 18 kg. Rajinikanth showered praise on Mohanlal for his new look.

Director VA Shrikumar, who shared the teaser on the Facebook page wrote, "Odiyan Teaser. Unveiling the transition of #Odiyan Manickan. Presenting to you the young and vibrant Manickan in me who travelled back in time."

The big budget film also has Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj playing pivotal roles. Mohanlal and Prakash Raj will be seen sharing screen space after two decades. The two of them worked together in the classic movie Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam.

The movie features Mohanlal in three different avatars - the man in the present, the young Manickan and the look of an ascetic - in the fantasy thriller. Mohanlal took the help of French experts to help with his physical transformation, which took no less than 51 days.

The music for the film is composed by M Jayachandran, while the back ground score was composed by Sam CS, who rose to fame after composing for Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha.

Odiyan is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and is expected to release on March 2018. Meanwhile Rajinikanth who had a sedate outing with Kabali his last release is bracing for the release is science fiction mega movie 2.O directed by Shankar.