 »   »   » Suriya To Launch The Teaser Of Jyothika's New Movie!

The most happening and lovely couple of Kollywood, Suriya-Jyothika are once again in news. This time around, Suriya yet again proves to be a supportive husband. Realistic and national award winning director, Bala's Naachiyaar, starring Jyothika and GV Prakash Kumar will have its teaser launch on 15th of November.

The movie's teaser would be launched by Bala's friend and Jo's better half, Suriya. The Nadippin Nayagan of K-Town would be launching the teaser of Naachiyaar on the said date at 6PM through his official twitter handle.



An excited Suriya tweeted: Been waiting for this..!! #Naachiyaar @bstudios_offl #Ilaiyaraaja sir #Jyotika @gvprakash #NaachiyaarTeaser- Sic



An equally pumped up GV Prakash Kumar, the lead actor of the movie, too shared the piece of information:



#NaachiyaarTeaserFromTomorrow #NaachiyaarTeaser #Naachiyaar #Bala sir #isaignani #jyotika @Suriya_offl ... spread the news guys tomm at 6- Sic



The upcoming Tamil drama is being written and directed by Bala who also is funding the project. Popular Kannada producer, Rockline Venkatesh is said to be playing a pivotal role in the movie. Sathish Surya is given the responsibility of editing while Eashwar will be seen cranking the camera.



Isaignani Ilayaraja will be scoring the music for the movie. Naachiyaar will be the 5th instance of Bala and Ilayaraja's association after Sethu, Pithamagan, Naan Kadavul and Thara Thappattai.