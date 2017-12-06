 »   »   » WOW! Suriya Overtakes Shahrukh Khan And Salman Khan To Bag This Honour!

Suriya, the much loved actor of the Tamil film industry is all set to offer something special to his fans and the Tamil film audiences in the form of Thaana Serndha Koottam, which is one among the most talked about Tamil movies of recent times.
Interestingly, Suriya has had only one release in 2017 in the form of Singam 2, which met with mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences. But still, Suriya has managed to achieve something really big, through Thaana Sernsha Koottam.
In the due course, Suriya has went on to beat Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salmaan Khan, who have a huge fan base. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
|
Golden Tweet Of 2017
Actor Suriya's tweet in connection with the release of the second look poster of Thaana Serndha Koottam has reportedly won the title of the Golden Tweet of 2017. Reportedly, the poster leads in the number of retweets. the tweet send out by the actor has got above 70K retweets and 1 Lakh likes.
Beats Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan
Interestingly, Suriya has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who are hugely popular in the social media circles. The poster of Thaana Serndha Koottam created a bigger sensation in Twitter than the posters of Salman Khan's Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal.
|
Mersal
Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal is also not far behind. The poster of the film, which was released on June 21, 2017 has got above 65K retweets, till now.
Tamil Cinema Ruled The Twitter In 2017
If reports are to be believed, it could be said that Tamil cinema ruled the Twitter in 2017. Apart from the big title for Thaana Serndha Koottam, Mersal also bagged the big honour of being the top hash tag trend of 2017 as it fetched above 1.7 Lakh tweets within 3 days.