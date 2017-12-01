 »   »   » Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Kootam Teaser Review

Nadippin Nayagan Suriya's much-awaited Thaana Serndha Kootam's teaser is out. The teaser of the movie looks impressive and fans of the handsome hunk are feasting themselves relentlessly in a repeat mode.

Teaser Review



The 1 minute 14 second video is fast and interesting with sharp cuts. Director, Vignesh Shivn had said that the movie was set in the backdrop of 1987.



However, the rushes infer the fact that the movie is heavily based from Akshay Kumar's blockbuster movie, Special 26. The teaser gives one a feeling that the genre could be that of a period heist crime thriller which indeed is similar to the Hindi blockbuster.



If so, the movie would be a feast for Suriya's fans and even to the general audience as Thaana Serndha Kootam would run on high quotient of entertainment.



The movie also hosts a series of talented actors under a single roof with the likes of Navarasa Nayagan Karthik, Ramya Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Kalaiyarasan along with the lead actors, Suriya and Keethi Suresh. The best part of the casting is the comeback of veteran comedian, Senthil.



Single track from the movie, Sodakku, was released a couple of weeks ago and the same was an instant hit amongst the movie and music lovers. Hoping that the rest of the songs and the trailer of the movie too gets connected well with the audience before the grand release of the movie.



YouTube Statistics



Thaana Serndha Kootam, after a span of 15 hours of its release has managed to garner over 3 Million views with a staggering 275k Likes. This is indeed massive as the movie's teaser now stands second in terms of fasted 100k Likes surpassing Thala Ajith's Vivegam.



Movie Release



The release of the movie has been seeing different dates and has been pushed indefinitely. As of now, the release date of the movie stands on 12th of January, on the occasion of Pongal.



Actor Suriya had even thanked his fans and shared the link of the movie's teaser on his twitter page. "Thank you for all the love... #TSKTeaser http://bit.ly/TSKTeaser Hope you all like it..!!" Sic