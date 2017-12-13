 »   »   » Suriya Sets A New Record With The Teaser Of Thaana Serndha Koottam

Times are changing and the Tamil film industry is expanding at a breakneck speed. Each new release is setting different benchmarks. Now superstar Suriya has added another glorious chapter to the ever increasing fame and reach of Tamil filmdom.

After the digital revolution teasers and trailers have set new trends in marketing. Tamil films are now looking at a global audience. Thala Ajith's Vivegam trailer had garnered near about 1 Crore 50 Lakh views with 5 Lakh likes, which was the most for any film in the world. It was surpassed by Vijay's Mersal. Now Suriya is joining the party.

Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal had a 3 Crore 60 Lakh plus views and a jaw dropping 10 Lakh likes, which is currently the highest. Suriya's upcoming biggie Thaana Serndha Koottam teaser, which released on the 30th of November within twelve days has garnered 80 Lakh views and 6 Lakh likes going past Ajith's Vivegam.

Suriya and his fans will be hoping that the teaser of Thaana Serndha Koottam will garner greater viewership in the coming days so that it can challenge even Mersal.

Thaana Sendha Koottam is a heist comedy film directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja.The cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Saranya, Karthik, Ramyakrishnan, RJ Balaji etc.

The film is Suriya's first venture with director Vignesh Sivan of Naanum Rowdy Thaan fame. The film is expected to have a grandiose 2018 festival release.

Suriya who has had a sedate time of late in the box office will be hoping to roar back into his top days with Thaana Serndha Koottam.