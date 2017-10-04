 »   »   » T Rajendar-Dhanshika Controversy: Vishal Speaks Up

Stage respect & behavior is something which is seen as a form of dignity for anyone, especially for the celluloid world. The one who loses his cool quiet often, the one who boasts of himself and the one who seeks importance is T. Rajender. An all-rounder who works in almost every capacity of cinema often blame the audience of Tamil cinema indirectly for not giving the due he is ought to get.

It was during the promotional event of Vizhithiru where the leading lady of the movie, Sai Dhanshika, addressed the gathering and failed to acknowledge T Rajender, who happens to have performed a cameo in the movie.

Irked by the accidental ignorance of the young actress, TR opened up his speech by comparing big and small films and heaped more praises on the latter type of movies. TR then hinted towards the Kabali girl's action. He remarked that Sai Dhanshika was a bigger actress after featuring in a huge film like Kabali and that an actor of TR stature was mere invisible to her.

Dhanshika was quick enough to respond to the situation where she stood up humbly and confessed that she forgot to address him due to stage fear and it was not intentional. The young actress also expressed her respect towards the senior actor and apologized to him by falling to his feet.

An unconvinced TR went on an attacking spree with no mercy by causing more embarrassment to Dhanshika which eventually made her breakdown with tears.

What more was surprising was the response of the fellow mates who were seen laughing for TR's comments which shook the actress even more. Social media experts say that TR's jealousy towards Rajinikanth was the main reason for him to unleash the attack on the actress.

While social media users attacked TR's amateurish behavior, the President of Tamil Nadigar Sangam, actor Vishal, came heavily on the behavior of the concerned and expressed his dissent on his Facebook account. Vishal's statement is quoted below.

"Just came to know that Director Mr T Rajendar continuously targeted and accused Ms Dhanshika on stage repeatedly for not mentioning Mr TR's name in the press gathering in spite of Dhanshika apologising to Mr TR.

Director TR is a multi talented senior person. It's very common for a person on stage to miss mentioning names while addressing a gathering.

I have myself, forgotten to mention or thank certain people or the ones sitting on the dias in the past.

Dhanshika apologised and even fell on Mr TR's feet, after he pointed her out that she missed mentioning his name. Mr TR didn't pardon Dhanshika who is as old as his daughter.

It's very difficult for Women to come up in the Cine industry. I know Dhanshika very well and people who knows her know well that she wouldn't have done anything like this intentionally.

I strongly condemn Mr TR for continuously targeting Dhanshika despite the fact that she apologised to him and he could have avoided all this.

Now coming to the point, both you boys, Vidharth & Krishna, I think you guys should have had the least bit of decency not to clap when your own co-star was being bullied. Completely not called for, buck up.

Vishal,

President, TFPC,

General Secretary, SICAA -Sic

Sai Dhanshika who replied to saga through her twitter account stated, I'm really obliged to d no of ppl 4showing their care and luv 4 me, for what happened to me. But it is a pity, this is state of lone women.. -Sic

Actor RJ Balaji tweeted, "Jus watched TR sir's speech.Wit due respect sir, what you did was arrogant, chauvinistic n disrespectful. IMO, u cant demand respect, u earn it." -Sic