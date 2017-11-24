 »   »   » With Mersal, Good Times Are Back For Tamil Movies!

The year 2017 has so far been a mixed bag for Tamil movies and the industry as a whole. Kollywood had its own share of hits and super hits in the initial phases but later, there came a period when Tamil movies couldn't make much of an impact at the box office.

There was a draught hit perios and the Tamil movies released in the months of August and September couldn't live up to the expectations.



But, the Deepavali season brought some cheers for the Tamil industry, as a whole. Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal entered the box office race and the movie emerged as a big success at the box office.



With Mersal, there came back-to-back successes with Tamil movies setting the cash registers ringing at the box office.

