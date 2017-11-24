 »   »   » With Mersal, Good Times Are Back For Tamil Movies!

The year 2017 has so far been a mixed bag for Tamil movies and the industry as a whole. Kollywood had its own share of hits and super hits in the initial phases but later, there came a period when Tamil movies couldn't make much of an impact at the box office.
There was a draught hit perios and the Tamil movies released in the months of August and September couldn't live up to the expectations.
But, the Deepavali season brought some cheers for the Tamil industry, as a whole. Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal entered the box office race and the movie emerged as a big success at the box office.
With Mersal, there came back-to-back successes with Tamil movies setting the cash registers ringing at the box office.
Mersal
Well, nothing much has to be said about the phenomenal success of Mersal. The Vijy starrer, directed by Atlee emerged as the third blockbuster of Kollywood in 2017. According to the reports, the movie has already crossed the 250-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Aval
Aval, the most recent release of actor Siddharth released amidst huge expectations. Upon the release, the film received rave reviews and got the tag of a perfect horror movie. With the backing of extremely good reviews, the film has been doing a stellar business at the box office.
Aramm
Aramm, starring Nayanthara in the lead role had hit the theatres on November 10, 2017. The film had opened to extremely positive reviews and Nayanthara fetched a lot of applause for her performance in the film. The film, which handled a socially relevant subject has been doing a good business in most of the centres.
Theeran Adhigaram Ondru
Well, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, which hit the theatres on November 17, 2017 has been tagged as one of the best cop movies of the recent times. The film, starring Karthi in the lead role has catered well to all sections of the audiences alike and now holds the top position at the Tamil Nadu box office.