 »   »   » Tamil Movies That Are Commercial Failures Yet Fan Favourites

We have some enormous blockbusters of most of our K-Town stars who have tasted massive success with some commercial flicks. However, when the celluloid stars step up on an experimental spree, the same will not be embraced by the audience but will, in turn, make it a cult classic few years down the line when the same gets telecasted on the small screen.

Let's get into the breakdown analysis with three movies of Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & Dhanush.



Baba



Cut to 2002 during the month of August, the entire Tamil population across the globe were caught in the frenzy of Baba. The stylized symbol, the head cloth and Baba Beedi were the order of the day back then. It was also a matter of 3 years where the last Rajinikanth movie had released and Baba, by all magnitude was humongous.



The movie opened to packed houses and had broken the opening day record set by Padayappa, another Rajinikanth movie, but eventually failed to break the overall collections of the latter due to the former's poor word of mouth and the spiritual connect in the movie's content.



The movie failed to recover the distribution costs though the production costs were recovered. Rajinikanth being the producer of the movie made a generous movie of returning the loss amount to his respective distributors.



Baba was about Superstar's real-life spiritual guru, Mahaavatar Babaji. The protagonist is a blessed child who grows up with a normal lifestyle, unaware of his birth secret. A wanderer who enjoys his life with his pals by intoxication/tobacco means will be subjected to serve his birth purpose through spiritual intervention.



Baba, would be blessed with 7 maxims which could be used by him as and when needed for the general purpose. What happens next, what problems Baba would face, how would his life change forms the rest of the plot.



Baba, is the most favourite movie for many Thalaivar fans as the movie is packed with some terrific punchlines, Rajini antics and action blocks. There are quite a few life learning lessons which could be closely associated with many of us. Even today, the movie marks more than a reasonable TRP when telecasted on air.



Anbe Sivam



Probably one of the most loved films of this generation youngsters who missed to watch it during the time of its release. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who was also the screenplay writer for Anbe Sivam has shown his class and brilliance through his writing and portrayal as well.



The Kamal Haasan-Madhavan combination which starts as a cat-mouse fight and ends up as brotherhood bonding, moves anyone into tears. The plot is quite deep and needs to open up the logic loop to understand the crux of the movie.



Being made at a budget of 12 Cr, the movie opened up to positive reviews from the critics but didn't make an impact in the minds of movie goers and thus fizzling out at the box office. The makers of Anbe Sivam lost over 6 Cr and thus refraining themselves from venturing into the production of other movies.



The movie runs with several themes such as communism, atheism, altruism and humanism. Anbe Sivam shows atheist who confronts an atheist wherein the two will be seen clashing with their ideologies and beliefs.



What transpires both of them to slip into the same boat and be like-minded is the transition of the story. Both Kamal and Maddy score high with their stellar performance and the writing of the movie has eventually earned the cult classic tag in the history of Tamil cinema.



Pudhupettai



Selvaraghavan's classic style of film-making and Dhanush's very realistic performance makes it a repeat watch for many movie lovers. Such is the craze that the social media fans cry out for a sequel every time Pudhupettai's pops out in a discussion.



A lonely wanderer who lands in the net of gangsters as a sidekick elevates himself as a key member of the group and eventually a kingpin by forming his own gang. Crime, Violence, sensuality etc. all were captured the way it should have been and thus restricting the movie's prospect to a certain set of audience which restricted the family and neutral audience.



Even the critics too, voted down for the movie during the time of Pudhupettai's release as it was way too realistic to the nativity of Tamil audience. The legacy of Kokki Kumaru, the lead role's name, has etched an eternal impact and has been used in more than few instances in movies and social media.