 »   »   » Tamil Movies That Deserved More Success!

There have been many instances where exceptionally well-made movies have been appreciated by critics upon its release as well as by the audience post its telecast but didn't do well in the box office. Such movie are, hence, often labelled 'an average flick'. This happens due to lack of promotions, fewer theatre allocations, unseasoned release or an unfamiliar cast.

Few such movies to join the under appreciated bandwagon this year are 8 Thottakal, Kuttram 23, and Kadugu.



8 Thottakal (8 Bullets)



This crime thriller is all about a police revolver which is loaded with 8 bullets. The revolver lands in the hands of a wrongdoer. How do the proceedings transpire? Will the police officer be able to confiscate his revolver? Why and how does the wrongdoer get hold of the revolver? This entire set of proceedings forms the story.



The movie engages the audience right from the initial scene and continues to do so throughout the course of the movie. Though the protagonist appears pale and dull, it's M. S. Bhaskar who steals the entire show with his stellar performance and expressions.



The movie was released alongside Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai, and yet had its share of appreciation. However, the movie deserved better box office accolades as it had its own share of commercial elements which satisfy the audience.



Kuttram 23



The Arun Vijay starrer was helmed by Eeram fame Arivazhagan. The director who is known for his intense movie making style, wielded a microphone for this crime thriller starring Mahima Nambiar, Thambi Ramaiah, Aravind Akash and Vamsi Krishna in the lead. The movie is based on a novel written by Rajesh Kumar which shares the same title as that of the movie.



The movie revolves around an Assistant Commissioner (Arun Vijay) who investigates the murder of a church father and the disappearance of a woman.



The movie was initially slotted for a Pongal release but got delayed due to lack of screens and eventually got released in the month of March. Though the movie was lauded by critics and stars like Rajinikanth and Shankar, and despite the fact that the movie made good business in terms of distributor profits, the action thriller could have been even more successful if not for the political issues the state was facing at the time of the release.



Kadugu



This Tamil drama stars Bharath and Rajakumaran (Yesteryear Devayani's husband) in leading roles and Vijay Milton cranks the camera while donning the director's hat. The movie is about a simpleton who battles against an influential individual in order to get justice for a 14-year-old girl who has been molested by a minister.



Lead actor Bharath has been very accommodative for the movie by cutting his salary in order to facilitate better production values and actor Suriya, stepped into the distributor's shoes as he was impressed with the output of the movie.