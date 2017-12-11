 »   »   » Tamizh Padam 2.0 Takes Social Media By Storm!

Parody/spoof movies are not seen quite often in South Indian cinema as it would offend either the celebrities or fans of star actors. While most of the makers do not wish to take the risky gamble, one movie emerged successful by breaking all the myths associated with the parody movies. Tamizh Padam, a 2010 blockbuster, made way for new style of movie making in Tamil, as the movie mocked at almost all stars of K-town but in an artistic manner.

Tamizh Padam won over the audience and critics and the same was later remade in Telugu as Sudigaadu. Fans of Kollywood were excited over the weekend as the sequel to one of the most entertaining movies of Tamil cinema was launched. Actor Sidharth too was proactive in the process of launching the movie and there were quite a few tweet exchanges between the producer and the actor.



The information poster of the movie was released in social media which made the fans and celebrities' jaw drop and speak about the same for the next couple of days. The poster carried out the release date of the movie in theatres as 25th May 2018 and also the release date of the movie in Tamil Rockers website as 26th May 2018. This was indeed surprising as piracy is generally seen as a threat by the industry. It now seems that piracy has grown its roots and seems to be unavoidable.



The first look poster of Tamizh Padam 2.0 was also released over the weekend where the leading star of the movie, Agila Ulaga Superstar Mirchi Shiva, will be seen in white 'veshti' and shirt meditating on the ground. This is a clear imitation of a popular Tamil Nadu politician and the first look poster just went viral within few seconds. This shows that the movie will have political inclinations and sequences mocking the recent political developments in the state.



Rumours are ripe that the combo of Vikram Vedha, Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi would be reprising the same roles in Tamizh Padam 2.0 but as cameos.



The movie features Mirchi Shiva and Ishwarya Menon in the lead roles while the same is directed by CS Amudan. The project will be bankrolled by Sashikanth Shivaji, who is also the producer of Tamizh Padam.