 »   »   » Thaana Serndha Kootam To Release For Pongal!

The much awaited and long pending flick of Suriya under the direction of Vignesh Shivan, Thaana Serndha Kootam, has finally seen some light as the producer of the movie has recently opened up about the audio launch, trailer release, and the movie release dates.

Film producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio green tweeted, "For all the fans "onna Seruvom Pongalku " ! #TSKFromPongal @Suriya_offl @VigneshShivN @anirudhofficial @dineshkrishnanb @KeerthyOfficial" - Sic



TFU Kannan, a film analyst has confirmed the movie release details through twitter which was retweeted by Vignesh Shivan - "#ThaanaaSerndhaKoottam Second single Oct, Teaser Nov, Trailer and Audio Dec & Film 4 #Pongal2018. @Suriya_offl" - Sic



Suriya, one of the finest and talented performers amongst the contemporaries, has been deprived of one solid hit from quite a long time which could date back to 2013. His last commercial blockbuster was Singam-II which was released way back in 2013.



Suriya's previous ventures, 24, was much critically acclaimed had grossed just around 100 Cr at the box office and S3 had a racy screenplay which had as well grossed over 100 Cr. But both these movies ended up as above average and disaster respectively due to high distribution sales and bad release timing.



With everything falling in places this time around with Thaana Serndha Kootam, Suriya seems to be pretty confident about hitting the bull's eye.

Though it comes as a sigh of relief and a cool breeze to the actor's fans, there seems to be some worrisome factors during the season of Pongal as the two biggest markets for Suriya will be captured and dominated by the respective biggies.



Superstar Rajnikanth's much-anticipated flick, 2.O, under the direction of flamboyant filmmaker Shankar, is all set to brace theatres on 25th Jan 2018. This movie is the costliest flick in Indian cinema will be occupying lion's share of theatres which will give a slim window of 10 days for the TSK team to rake in the money as much as possible.



No matter what, if Vignesh Shivan is successful in delivering a quality output much similar to his previous outing, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, then be assured that you have a clear winner in the form of Thaana Serndha Kootam.