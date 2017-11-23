 »   »   » Thala 58: Title Of Ajith's Next Film Announced!

Rumours were rife that Thala Ajith will team up with director Siva for the fourth consecutive time for an upcoming film tentatively titled Thala 58, which will be produced under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films.
Now, here is a major update regarding Thala 58. The makers of Thala 58 have finalised the official title of the movie and it has been confirmed that the film will be helmed by Siva.
Reportedly, this upcoming Ajith starrer, directed by Siva has been titled as Viswasam. The title of the film was announced a few hours ago by Sathya Jyothi Films through their official Twitter page..
Take a look at the tweet sent out by the production house..
Glad and Proud to announce our next film with Mr.AjithKumar direction by @directorsiva titled is #Viswasam.— Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) November 23, 2017
#Viswasam wil b a Deepavali 2018 release, the shooting of #Viswasam will commence from January 2018 @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 @viswasamthemov
Reportedly, the makers are planning to begin the shoot of the film in January 2018 and the team are eyeing the Deepavali season of 2018 for the release of the film.
Meanwhile, the title Viswasam looks a solid one and Ajith's tryst with movie titles beginning with 'V' continues.
Interestingly, Viswasam (Thala 58) is the 8th Ajith starrer to get a title starting with the letter V. Keep scrolling down to know about the other movies..
Vaanmathi (1996)
Vaanmathi, directed by Agathiyaan had released in the year 1996. It was one of the early movies of Ajith as a lead hero. The film, which was a romantic drama emerged as a big success at the box office.
Vaali (1999)
Well, nothing much has to be said about this film, which was a game-changer in the acting career of Ajith. The film, which featured Ajith in dual roles was directed by SJ Suryah and emerged as a super success.
Villain (2002)
Villain, directed by KS Ravikumar yet again had the actor in a dual role. Apart from becoming a box office success, Villain also fetched Ajith a lot of accolades for his performance in the film.
Varalaru (2006)
Yet another film from Ajith, which explored the actor in Ajith to the full-extent. Varalaru, directed by KS Ravikumar came in at the right time for Vijay and the movie, which had Ajith a triple role gained both critical and commercial success.
Veeram (2014)
Veeram, marked the first association of Ajith with Siva. This rural entertainer, went on to gain the attention of the audiences and emerged as one of the biggest successes of the year 2014.
Vedalam (2015)
In 2015, Ajith and Siva united for Vedalam, which had Ajith in full-form. This perfect commercial entertainer catered well to Ajith fans and the movie crossed the 100-Crore mark to emerge as a huge commercial success.