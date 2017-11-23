 »   »   » Thala 58: Title Of Ajith's Next Film Announced!

Rumours were rife that Thala Ajith will team up with director Siva for the fourth consecutive time for an upcoming film tentatively titled Thala 58, which will be produced under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films.

Now, here is a major update regarding Thala 58. The makers of Thala 58 have finalised the official title of the movie and it has been confirmed that the film will be helmed by Siva.

Reportedly, this upcoming Ajith starrer, directed by Siva has been titled as Viswasam. The title of the film was announced a few hours ago by Sathya Jyothi Films through their official Twitter page..

Glad and Proud to announce our next film with Mr.AjithKumar direction by @directorsiva titled is #Viswasam.

#Viswasam wil b a Deepavali 2018 release, the shooting of #Viswasam will commence from January 2018 @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 @viswasamthemov — Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) November 23, 2017

Reportedly, the makers are planning to begin the shoot of the film in January 2018 and the team are eyeing the Deepavali season of 2018 for the release of the film.

Meanwhile, the title Viswasam looks a solid one and Ajith's tryst with movie titles beginning with 'V' continues.

