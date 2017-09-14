 »   »   » Thala Ajith To Take A Break Before His Next Movie

Ajith Kumar's Vivegam much-anticipated movie, hit the screens last month and was a constant feed for news for all possible reasons. The movie was in the making for over one and a half years and hit screens on Aug 24.

The teaser and trailer of the movie had generated umpteen amount of curiosity and had dented all the previous YouTube records. Needless to say, the hype too was surrounded in a similar manner, thanks to the rich production values and Thala's screen presence.



Ajith's dedication and hard work could be seen on screen with the actor involving himself in almost all action sequences. This resulted in a shoulder injury for the Kadhal Mannan actor and had to face a temporary setback.



It is now learned that Ajith has undergone a successful 2-hour-long surgery at the Kumaran hospital and is now advised to take a 3 months rest. This eventually means that the stylish icon will be put out of action for a quarter and hence his plans of initiating a movie will take some time.



Fans and well-wishers of the 46-year-old actor would not mind this sabbatical phase as they wish their icon to be hale and healthy which is seen as the utmost priority. As he mouthed a certain punchline in the movie, "Never Ever Give Up", Thala is seen practicing what he preaches as he rises to every occasion like a phoenix as and when he goes down.



Vivegam had made a colossal pre-release business of around 119 Cr which was touted to be the biggest of its contemporaries and also had set up a non-Rajini & non-Shankar record.



Though the opening of the movie was gigantic with records being set at Chennai Box Office, the movie failed to keep the momentum up and going and now seems to be an average grosser.



If sources are to be believed, Ajith would once again be teaming up with Siruthai Siva for the fourth consecutive time. This news, though would excite the hard-core followers of the Ultimate Star, might come as a hard lump of butter for few fans as the latter had expressed their concern of repeating Siva as the director.



It would also be interesting to see if Siva would continue the V sentiment in the title after Veeram, Vedhalam, and Vivegam. However, we just wish Thala Ajith a speedy recovery.