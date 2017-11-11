 »   »   » THALAPATHY RULES! Vijay Movies That Joined The Prestigious 100-Crore Club!

Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal has given the Tamil film industry yet another blockbuster and with the film racing past the 100 and 200-Crore, the movie has gone on to become the biggest ever success of actor Vijay.
In fact, Mersal, directed by Atlee is the first Vijay movie to cross the 200-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. But, the 100-Crore club is not new for Vijay and his movies.
Even in the past, we have seen Vijay movies racing ahead to this prestigious club in no time, which started off with the sensational run of AR Murugadoss's Thuppaki and now, Mersal continues that successful run. In fact, Vijay now has as many as 6 movies in the coveted 100-Crore club.
On this note, here we take you through the Vijay movies from the past, which earned a place of its own in the 100-Crore club. Keep scrolling down to know more about these films..
Thuppakki (2012)
As mentioned above, it was Thuppakki that paved for the entry of Vijay to the 100-Crore club. The film that opened to extremely positive reviews in the theatres raced ahead to the 100-Crore club and emerged as a big blockbuster at the worldwide box office.
Kaththi (2014)
Kaththi marked the second association of Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Much like their first film together, Kaththi too, opened to extremely positive reviews and had a sensational run at the box office. According to the reports, Kaththi fetched above 130 Crores at the worldwide box office.
Puli (2015)
Puli was one of the highly anticipated films of Vijay, in the year 2015. But, the big budget venture didn't get favourable reviews upon its release. But still, the movie managed to breach the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Theri (2016)
Theri, directed by Atlee had hit the theatres in the year 2016. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits in the career of Vijay. According to the reports, the film even went on to reach the 100-Crore club in record time. Reportedly, Theri fetched approximately 160 Crores at the worldwide box office.
Bairavaa (2017)
Bairavaa, which had hit the theatres, early this year, had opened big at the box office. But, the reviews weren't much favourable for the Vijay starrer, which made a release during the Pongal season. But still, Bairavaa managed to cross the 100-Crore mark, much like the previous films of Vijay.