 »   »   » Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal Enters All-time Biggest Hits List!

Thalapathy Vijay continues to soar in his relentless journey of box office domination. The actor who has many records in his name has achieved another creditable record.

His latest release 'Mersal' which received thumbs up from both fans, film buffs and critics has turned out to be a massive hit. The film which was applauded for its socially relevant theme had Vijay in triple role.



Even as Mersal celebrated its big success there were differing voices which claimed that the film was struggling to register the expected collections. There were even reports from some quarters that the makers incurred losses or that the film didn't end up as profitable. But latest reports have pushed all such negative news to irrelevance.



It is heard that Mersal has been reportedly included in a very special list of Indian cinema's highest grossers.



The rollicking entertainer which had Vijay in scintillating form is said to have claimed the 25th spot in the all-time list which is led by Aamir Khan's Bollywood biggie Dangal. Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Kabali are said to be the Tamil films ahead of Mersal. This news should come as a massive boost to Thalapathy fans.

