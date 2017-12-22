 »   »   » Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal Enters All-time Biggest Hits List!

Thalapathy Vijay continues to soar in his relentless journey of box office domination. The actor who has many records in his name has achieved another creditable record.
His latest release 'Mersal' which received thumbs up from both fans, film buffs and critics has turned out to be a massive hit. The film which was applauded for its socially relevant theme had Vijay in triple role.
Even as Mersal celebrated its big success there were differing voices which claimed that the film was struggling to register the expected collections. There were even reports from some quarters that the makers incurred losses or that the film didn't end up as profitable. But latest reports have pushed all such negative news to irrelevance.
It is heard that Mersal has been reportedly included in a very special list of Indian cinema's highest grossers.
The rollicking entertainer which had Vijay in scintillating form is said to have claimed the 25th spot in the all-time list which is led by Aamir Khan's Bollywood biggie Dangal. Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Kabali are said to be the Tamil films ahead of Mersal. This news should come as a massive boost to Thalapathy fans.
Vijay's Next Film
After Mersal, Vijay is gearing up for his big ticket project produced by Sun Pictures and directed by hit maker A.R.Murugadoss. It may be noted that it is only the third film of Sun Pictures, which has mainly focused on distributing films so far.
The last time Sun Pictures produced a film, was Rajinikanth's all-time blockbuster Enthiran which came out in 2010.
Vijay 62
The as yet untitled flick will be the third time that Thalapathy Vijay will associate with director Murugadoss who is now a well established name even in Bollywood.
Vijay had an extremely fruitful combination with Murugadoss with both their previous films Kaththi and Thuppaki going on to become box office successes.
The film is expected to go on the floors in January next year and the filmmakers are planning to make it Vijay's big Deepavali release next year.
The makers of the film were reportedly on the lookout for some fresh faces to cast in this big budget film. As of now only the actor, director and the producer of the project, which has been tentatively called, Vijay 62, has been confirmed. Further details regarding the remaining cast and crew are still under the wraps.
AR Rahman’s Music
There are reports that Oscar-winning composer A R.Rahman may be handling the music department. However, an official confirmation is awaited on the same. Rahman had also scored music for Vijay's previous film Mersal, which set the box office on fire after it released on Deepavali this year.