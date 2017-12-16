 »   »   » This Is Ajith’s Next Movie Post Viswasam!

Superstar Thala Ajith is currently engaged in his upcoming big ticket film Viswasam directed by Siva.

Ajith who selects his projects carefully and is known to work within his comfort zone with his favourite team is reportedly ready for his next project after Viswasam.

Thala Ajith is going to start shooting for 'Viswasam' directed by Siruthai Siva from the beginning of next year. Viswasam will be produced by Sathyajyothi Films.

Viswasam is expected to be a rollicking entertainer set in a rural setting. Thala Ajith is bracing for the movie's big Diwali release. Fans will be keen to see Ajith in full glory in Viswasam as the actor's last release Vivegam didn't exactly set the box office on fire.

As fans wait with bated breath for Viswasam of Siva, the latest buzz is bound to cause even greater excitement. Thala Ajith's next after 'Viswasam' could be directed by Vishnuvardhan if emerging reports are to be believed.

Vishnuvardhan has had an extremely fruitful association with Thala Ajith with the blockbuster Billa being the most noteworthy movie. Vishnuvardhan had also made Arrambam with Thala Ajith, which too was a satisfactory outing.

The news of the upcoming project comes on a special occasion. A couple of days ago ten years were completed since the release of path-breaking Billa.

An excited Vishnuvardhan took to took to social media and made this statement. "Hey people,10 years of BILLA. Wow time just flies. But the memories are still so alive n fresh . My first association with Ajith sir. Thank u sir. Thanks to all the fans and congratulations to the team that made this happen. Having great plan ahead, will keep u posted. Cheers".

Though no official confirmation has come, the rumour mills are extremely abuzz and the prospect of Vishnuvardhan joining hands with Thala again is indeed causing a big flutter.