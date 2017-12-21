 »   »   » Udayanidhi Stalin To Pair Up With Tamannaah Bhatia

Highly rated young star Udayanidhi Stalin is busy with a clutch of real big ticket projects. Udayanidhi Stalin, who is gearing up for the completion of Nimir, directed by ace film-maker Priyadarshan, will join hands with talented director Seenu Ramaswamy.
Udayanidhi Stalin is pairing up with South star Tamannaah Bhatia for his next film which has been titled Kanne Kalai Maane.The title is inspired from the initial lines of the famous song in the movie Moondraam Pirai starring Kamal Haasan.
Tamannaah will reportedly play the love interest of Udayanidhi Stalin in Kanne Kalai Maane. There are rumours about the premise of the project and it is heard that it will be a tale set in a rural setting. Shooting is expected to commence by early January 2018 at the hinterlands around Tamil Nadu.
Kanne Kalai Maane is likely to be a full fledged family entertainer with enough romance and comedy elements. Tamannaah has already associated with Seenu Ramasamy and her strong role in Dharmadurai was appreciated by the critics and fans.
Udayanidhi said that he has already associated with Seenu Ramasamy in Neerparvai and is full of praise for the director for portraying human values with a strong storyline to attract all section of audiences.
Early Days Of Tamannaah Bhatia
The gorgeous actress is a well known name in Tollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood. Tamannaah made her debut when she was all of fifteen years of age.
The Bollywood film 'Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra' and the Telugu film Sri were earlier films. Her Tamil debut was with the movie 'Kedi'. She earned a lot of accolades for her role in this movie.
Tamannaah had a dream role in Shekhar Kammula's film Happy Days in which she played a character named Madhu. Her re-entry into Bollywood was with Himmatwala in the year 2013. Her career sky-rocketed after the role of Avanthika in SS Rajamouli's mega blockbuster Baahubali.
Queen Remake
Tamannaah's film in Telugu which is the remake of the hugely acclaimed Bollywood movie Queen is being eagerly looked forward to. The gorgeous actress is hoping that she will scale unforeseen heights after the release of this movie.
Udayanidhi Stalin’s Nimir
Udhayanidhi Stalin has high hopes on his upcoming movie Nimir directed by celebrated film-maker Priyadarshan.
Priyadharshan's close friend and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, had launched Nimir. The film is produced by Moonshot Entertainment. The launch event took place in Chennai with Mohanlal in attendance.
At the launch, Mohanlal wished success to the team of Nimir. He predicted that the movie would turn out to be successful. He said, "I believe that this film will turn out to be an important one for both director Priyadharshan and actor Udhayanidhi."
Maheshinte Prathikaram Remake
Nimir is a remake of the hit Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaram. The original starring Fahadh Faasil was directed by Dileesh Pothan. Maheshinte Prathikaram was a trendsetter in Malayalam and it had critics raving. The film is considered one of the finest movies in Malayalam in the recent times.
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Other Projects
Udhayanidhi Stalin is extremely busy with his upcoming project Ippadai Vellum among others. Ippadai Vellum is produced by Lyca Productions and Manjima Mohan will be the leading lady of the film. Written and directed by Gaurav Narayanan, it is an action comedy. Daniel Balaji and Soori playing supporting roles.