 »   »   » Udayanidhi Stalin To Pair Up With Tamannaah Bhatia

Highly rated young star Udayanidhi Stalin is busy with a clutch of real big ticket projects. Udayanidhi Stalin, who is gearing up for the completion of Nimir, directed by ace film-maker Priyadarshan, will join hands with talented director Seenu Ramaswamy.

Udayanidhi Stalin is pairing up with South star Tamannaah Bhatia for his next film which has been titled Kanne Kalai Maane.The title is inspired from the initial lines of the famous song in the movie Moondraam Pirai starring Kamal Haasan.

Tamannaah will reportedly play the love interest of Udayanidhi Stalin in Kanne Kalai Maane. There are rumours about the premise of the project and it is heard that it will be a tale set in a rural setting. Shooting is expected to commence by early January 2018 at the hinterlands around Tamil Nadu.

Kanne Kalai Maane is likely to be a full fledged family entertainer with enough romance and comedy elements. Tamannaah has already associated with Seenu Ramasamy and her strong role in Dharmadurai was appreciated by the critics and fans.

Udayanidhi said that he has already associated with Seenu Ramasamy in Neerparvai and is full of praise for the director for portraying human values with a strong storyline to attract all section of audiences.