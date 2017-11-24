 »   »   » Dhanush Has His Hands Full: The 7 Upcoming Movies Of The Actor!

It's over 17 years since a young actor started his journey as a boy next door with not so convincing looks and appeal. Often he was criticized for his appearance to which the actor responded with his terrific work! Dhanush, an actor by his hard work and an inspiration of sorts, needs to be accredited for his success and it's a well-earned one.

Though Dhanush started off his career as an actor in Tamil cinema, he transformed himself into one of the brilliant actors of the nation. As a lyricist, script writer, producer, distributor, singer and director, he has tasted success in all avenues and is now a big shot in the industry.

Dhanush is now a very busy man. He is tied up with as many as 7 movies and year 2018 would be a wholesome treat for D fans.

Enai Noki Paayum Thotha

The Dhanush-GVM combo movie was supposed to get released during the first quarter of 2017, but has been postponed indefinitely due to various reasons. The single track, Maruvaarthai, was an instant chartbuster, which increased the hype and expectations of the movie. Shooting of the movie is said to be completed and the movie could release anytime during 2018.

Vada Chennai

The combination of Dhanush and Vetrimaran would always bring in excitement. Be it the national-award winning movie, Aadukalam, or the critically acclaimed and national award winning movie, Visaranai, the duo has never disappointed the audience. Vada Chennai, would be showcasing the life of North Madras in a raw and realistic manner. The movie features Samuthirakani, Andrea Jermaiah, Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles.

The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir

After his debut in Bollywood with Raanjhana, the Kaadhal Kondien actor has ventured himself in Hollywood. The movie would revolve around a young lad's journey in India and Paris regions which is said to be laced with a humorous storyline.

Maari-2

Though Maari received just average reviews upon its release, Dhanush's performance and Anirudh's BGM and music ensured a hit status to the movie which eventually prompted Dhanush and Balaji Mohan, the director of the movie, to helm a sequel. Maari-2, will get going with its principle photography once the pre-production work is completed.

Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj Movie

An interesting combo of sorts. Combination of a talented director and a method actor. Though nothing has been finalized about the other cast and crew of the movie, the mere announcement of the duo's collaboration itself has given some instant smile and happiness for D fans.

Dhanush-Durai Senthil Kumar Movie

Durai Senthil Kumar would once again be directing Dhanush after the critically acclaimed Kodi. Kodi was a moderate commercial success and won many accolades for both Dhanush and Trisha. It would be another content driven movie with much character weightage for the protagonist.

Dhanush-Rathna Kumar Movie

Tasting success with his debut movie, Meyaadha Maan, director Rathna Kumar has announced his arrival into the industry. Impressed with the movie's output, Dhanush is said to have called up the young director to convey his regards. Their conversation has led to the proposal of a movie which would be Rathna Kumar's second flick. The yet to be titled movie will be co-produced under the banner of Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Creations.