 »   »   » Varalaxmi Sarathkumar To Team Up With Mysskin's Associate

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, daughter of ace actor Sarathkumar, though entered the industry with her father's background, has etched a place for herself through her acting abilities.

The talented actress is now devising her career with some good judgments and careful selection of scripts. Varalaxmi, who had donned a role of a junior detective in Arjun Sarja's critically acclaimed bilingual flick, Nibunan, was later seen in a local role in the recent blockbuster, Vikram Vedha.



Be it her expressions, performance or dialogue delivery, Varalaxmi scored all the way and was on par with Vijay Sethupathi & Madhavan. The 32-year-old actress now will be teaming up with Priyadaarshini, a former associate of director Mysskin.



Mysskin, who is basking in the success of Thupparivaalan, will now be double excited to know that his associate would be transformed into an independent director.



The yet to be titled flick will be a female-centric film will be categorized as a unique genre movie as the same would comprise of multiple elements such as mystery, travel and thriller.



Varalaxmi would be seen playing the role of a protagonist and would be playing the game of 'catch me if you can' with the antagonist throughout the movie. The movie will be restricted to its content which would flow in a serious manner without any commercial aspects. The action-oriented role played by Varalaxmi would be in the lines of Kill Bill and Lucy.

An ecstatic Varalaxmi tweeted, "Super excited to be a part of this film n awesom team..@Sharanyalouis @priyadhaarshini..#womanpower can't wait to start filming..woohooo.." -Sic



The equally pumped up director too, took to her micro boggling site, "Very happy to be announce this project in today. @Varalaxmisarath @Papertalestory @Sharanyalouis @DoneChannel1 @ChennaiTimesTOI #HBDMYSSKIN"- Sic



The film is said to be dealing with the contemporary issues faced by women and the team is said to be in talks with a leading hero for the role of an antagonist. The director has roped in Onaaiyum Aatukuttyium cinematographer, Balaji Ranga to crank the camera and might have Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame to render music.



The movie is set to go on floors by 15th of October and the first look of the movie will be unveiled on 30th of September which marks the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. Hoping to witness a racy, engaging and a brainy screenplay from the talented and aspiring team.