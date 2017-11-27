 »   »   » Velaikkaran Audio Launch on 3rd December 2017

After tasting success with the 2 of the songs released, Velaikkaran team is all set to launch the Audio album.

The team has been testing the audiences with the first couple of song releases which managed to gather more than 5 million views on YouTube.



Amid all the clamor surrounding the movie, the team has formally announced the audio release to happen on 3rd December and hence, the fans have plenty of reasons to get psyched this December.



The soundtrack and background music of this film produced by 24 AM Studios have been given by Anirudh Ravichandran. The two songs released so far are "Karuthavanlaam Galeejaam" and "Iraiva+Uyire".



The first single was released on August 24, 2017 and the second single came as "2 in 1 surprise" in the last week. The highly anticipated movie is expected to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.