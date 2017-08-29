 »   »   » Velaikkaran: First Song Track Launched

Velaikkaran: First Song Track Launched

Posted By: Staff
Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie Velaikkaran has made it to the headlines yet again, with the launch of its first song track. The track was launched this Monday (Aug 28, 2017) evening and is another impressive compilation by Anirudh who has become a musical sensation among his fans.

His name is another addition to the list of big names associated with Studios24's latest production venture. After Dhanush-Anirudh combo gained attention, now Siva-Anirudh combo is the latest sensation of K'town.

Sivakarthikeyan is seen romancing Nayanthara for the first time in this Mohan Raja directorial. Mohan Raja has made it sure that Nayanthara's character is given more importance unlike Thani Oruvan. Fans are waiting for this movie with much anticipation.

Velaikkaran First Song Track

Story first published: Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 10:01 [IST]
