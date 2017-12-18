 »   »   » Velaikkaran: Idhayane Lyric Video Is Out!

The wait for the big arrival of Velaikkaran will finally come to an end this week, as the much awaited film of Sivakarthikeyan will make a grand release on December 22, 2017.

Directed by Mohan Raja, Velaikkaran has huge expectations bestowed on it and the team has been spot on in providing some special gifts to the fans of the film, in the form of teaser, poster and lyric videos.



Now, the makers of Velaikkaran have released the lyric video of one of the melodious tracks of Velaikkaran. Yes, we are talking about the song Idhayane, which has already grabbed the attention of the audiences.



The lyric video of Idhayane was released by the team on December 17, 2017. Much like the previous lyric videos of Velaikkaran, this one also has struck the right chords with the audiences. The lyric video has already fetched approximately 1.8 Lakhs views, within a short period of time.



The song has been set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander. It has been sung by Neeti Mohan and the music director himself. The song has everything in to give a soothing feel to the audiences and we hope that the song will work out perfectly well in the film, as well.