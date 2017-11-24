 »   »   » Velaikkaran: Iraiva Lyrical Video Crosses 5 Million Views!

Iraiva lyrical video from Sivakarthikeyan starrer Velaikkaran movie has crossed 5 million views on Youtube. It semems like Mohan Raja has made it sure that Nayanthara is given more importance in this movie unlike Thani Oruvan. Velaikkaran is all set to hit the screens in December.

The crew members of the movie are extremely happy with the response to the lyrical video. The song has been sung and composed by Anirudh himself. As we get closer to the release date, the buzz is building up and moviegoers can hardly contain their excitement.



Anirudh tweeted about 10 lakhs views for the hit. Meanwhile, the figures have soared quickly to about 50 lakhs. Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara are equally happy to see the overwhelming response ahead of the release.

