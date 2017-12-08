 »   »   » Velaikkaran: Lyrical Video Of Ezhu Velaikkara Is Out!

The expectations on Velaikkaran, the much awaited film from Sivakarathikeyan-Mohan Raja team is increasing with each passing day. There is a huge buzz surrounding this movie, which will be hitting the theatres during the Christmas season.

Velaikkaran has its music department handled by Anirudh Ravichander and the songs of the film have already emerged as big hits among the masses. Recently, the audio of the film was officially launched in a function in Chennai.



Now, the team has released the lyrical video of Ezhu Velaikkara, sung by Siddharth Mahadevan. The pumping song which has a motivational touch to it has already emerged as a big hit and the lyrical video of the song is even more captivating.



Ezhu Velaikkara, set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander has its lyrics by Viveka. Earlier, team Velaikkaran had released the lyrical videos of the songs Iraiva and Karuthavanlaam Gajeelam and both received grand reception from the audiences.



If reports are to be believed, Velaikkaran will hit the theatres on December 22, 2017. The film has an ensemble star cast and it features Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Sneha, Prakash Raj, Robo Shankar, Sathish, Mahesh Manjerakar, Kaali Venkat etc., in important roles.