 »   »   » Oh No! Velaikkaran Movie Release Postponed

Velaikkaran, produced by 24AM Studios, had kept many fans waiting with bated breath for its release. At every step, this Sivakarthikeyan starrer has been receiving accolades from fans and members of the industry as well. However, Studios24 recently released a press note announcing that the release date of the movie has been postponed.

The press note reads,



"24AM Studios has a policy of honoring commitments and making films with utmost care and quality.



Our film, Velaikkaran starring Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil and others, is in its post-production stage and two songs are yet to be picturized. After the great success of Thani Oruvan, director Mohan Raja and the team feel even more responsible in delivering the best and hence, are in the process of fine tuning every aspect of the film. Also the new procedure of obtaining the Certificate takes 3 to 4 weeks time.



Owing to these multiple reasons we are unable to release the film on 29th September as planned. We sincerely apologize to each and every one of you for this delay. We think it is our duty to explain to you the reasons for the delay and hence this open letter.



This being a big budget film we are waiting for the next festival period for the release. With a few big releases already scheduled for this Diwali in October and with no big festivals in November, we have no choice but to wait till December. So, based on the distributors' and exhibitors' request, we plan to release the film on 22nd December 2017, during the Christmas Holidays.



Our sincere apologies again to all the fans and audience, for making you wait longer, but we are sure we will compensate by assuring you one of the best entertainers of the year. Seeking your massive support as always."



Fans across the globe are disappointed that they will have to wait longer, but we are sure the movie is going to be worth the wait.