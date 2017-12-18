 »   »   » Sivakarthikeyan Is Nothing But High Energy! Watch Velaikkaran Promo 1 Here!

In the span of just 15 seconds, Sivakarthikeyan is a livewire in Velaikkaran's promo 1 and we can only imagine the high energy the film would produce after it's release on December 22, 2017.

It's really good, right? Velaikkaran stars Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara, Sneha, Prakash Raj, RJ Balaji, Sathish and Rohini. The film is produced by RD Raja's 24 AM Studios and will hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.

