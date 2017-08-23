 »   »   » Velaikkaran's Single To Be Out Soon!

Velaikkaran, the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan starrer, produced by 24 Studios Production House continues to remain in the news for all the good reasons.

Initially, the movie grabbed the headlines for its stunning star cast, featuring names like Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil etc. Most recently, the teaser of the film was released by its makers and it went on to gain the attention of the audiences.



Now, Velaikkaran has made it to the news yet again, as the film's first single is all set to be launched on August 28, 2017.



Well, this has come as a great news for all the fans of this upcoming filmand for sure, they would eagerly be waiting for the arrival of the first single.