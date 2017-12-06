 »   »   » Velaikkaran Motion Poster Is Out: Meet The Main Characters Of The Movie!

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Velaikkaran, which has been directed by Mohan Raja and produced under the banner 24 AM Studios is one of the highly awaited Tamil movies of the year.

Reportedly, Velaikkaran is gearing up for a big release during the upcoming Christmas season and the movie is rightly expected to set the box office on fire.



Most recently, the makers of Velaikkaran had launched the audio of the movie in a grand function in Chennai and now, the team has came up with the first motion poster of the film, which hit the online circuits yesterday (December 05, 2017).



The 1 min 23 seconds long motion poster of Velaikkaran introduces each and every cast members of the movie in style.



The motion poster introduces the charactes played Sivakarthikeyan, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Sneha, Vijay Vasanth, Rohini, Charlee, Mansoor Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Mahesh Manjerekar, Robo Shankar, Kaali Venkat, Murugadoss, Sathish, RJ Balaji, Thambi Ramiah, Aruldoss, Mime Gopi, Vinodhini, Y Gee Mahendra and others.



In Velaikkaran, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen essaying a character named Arivu. Fahadh Faasil essays the role of Aadhi whereas Nayanthara will play the character, Mrinalini.



Take a look at the motion poster here..



Well, the motion poster has already emerged as a big hit. Velaikkaran is expected to offer a grand treat for all Tamil film audiences.