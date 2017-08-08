 »   »   » Velaikkaran Second Look Poster Out!

The second look poster of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie Velaikkaran has been released today(Aug 8) on the occasion of Fahad Faasil's birthday. The team will also release the teaser of the movie on Aug 14, 2017.

If the poster is anything to go by, Sivakarthikeyan and Fahad Faasil will be playing the two lead roles in the movie. The other big names associated with this movie are Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Sneha, Rohini, Sathish and RJ Balaji who would all be playing important roles in the movie.



Velaikkaran is being directed by Jayam Raja, who directed the superhit film Thani Oruvan in 2015.



The film, being an entertainer which also has a social angle is expected to be a blockbuster. No doubt, we're all eagerly awaiting its release.