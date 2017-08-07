 »   »   » Velaikkaran SECOND TEASER To Release Soon!

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan's movies have been giving tough competition to all the top celebs including Ajith and Vijay. Keeping this in mind, no compromise has been made with regard to budget, for this dashing hero's upcoming movie 'Velaikkaran', from which people have very high expectations.

'Velaikkaran', a complete family packed entertainer directed by Mohan Raja, is in its final leg of shooting and the team is planning to release the movie during the Pooja season. Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara, a blockbuster combo, is expected to give another blockbuster hit.

On the eve of Fahad Faasil's birthday on Aug 8, the second teaser of 'Velaikkaran' will be released at 6:00 pm. This has been officially announced by 24AM Studios, which is producing this movie.