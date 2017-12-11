 »   »   » Velaikkaran Set Making Video Is Out!

The excitement and expectations surrounding Velaikkaran, the upcoming film from Sivakarthikeyan-Mohan Raja team are increasing with each passing day.

After the lyrical videos and the character teaser, the makers of Velaikkaran have now come up with a set making video of this much awaited movie.



Velaikkaran team released this new video of the movie on December 10, 2017 and it has gained the attention of the audiences. The 7 minutes 3 seconds long video has the production designer M Muthuraj, director Mohan Raj and cinematographer Ramji speaking about the making of the set that the team had erected to showcase a slum in the movie.



Take a look at the video here..



Velaikkaran has been produced under the banner 24 AM Studios. The movie is gearing up to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.