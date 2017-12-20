 »   »   » Velaikkaran: The New Promo Video Is Out!

The hype and expectations surrounding Velaikkaran are phenomenal and they have now reached newer levels. In fact, Velaikkaran has definitely turned out to be one of the most talked Tamil movies of the recent times, even before its big release.

Now, the makers of Velaikkaran have released a new promo video of the movie. The 15 seconds long TV promo of Velaikkaran has a thumping background song by Anirudh and also shows some footages from the movie. The new promo ends with a fine dialogue from Sivakarthikeyan.



Take a look at the promo video here..



Well, from the promo, it seems like Velaikkaran has something really special to offer and the content of the film has a social angle, as well. Directed by Mohan Raja, Velaikkaran has been produced under the banner 24 AM Studios



The movie marks the first association of Mohan Raja and Sivakarthikeyan. Mollywood's own Fahadh Faasil is making an entry to Kollywood with this special movie. Mohan Raja is expected to recreate the same magic that he created with tani Oruvan



Velaikkaran will make a big release in the theatres on December 22, 2017. The movie also features Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Sneha, Sathish and a host of other actors in prominent roles.